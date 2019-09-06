Guy Fieri Opening His First Bay Area Chicken Guy! Location This Month

Bay Area celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also took shots of tequila on stage with Nickelback. Next up for the 'Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives' host is the first Bay Area location of his fried chicken spot, Chicken Guy!

The first locations opened in Florida last year & earlier this year now the Bay Area chef is bringing his chicken joint closer to home with a location at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium that will open on Sunday Sept. 22nd when the 49ers host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 2019 home opener.

You can get chicken tenders with up to 20 different dipping sauces including Fieri's signature Donkey Sauce. There will also be fried chicken sandwiches and a special crab sandwich at this location.

It's also likely that his "Mac Daddy Mac 'N Cheese" will be part of the menu, which is mac 'n cheese topped with bacon & green onions.

Levi's Stadium will also be adding Bay Area favorites like Slice House by Tony Gemignani & Super Duper to their restaurant selection this season.