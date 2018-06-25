Guy Fieri Joins Smash Mouth On Stage In Petaluma

The Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma was apparently the place to be this past weekend where on Saturday the renowned "World's Ugliest Dog" contest was held & a viral moment happened at the fair's concert stage when Smash Mouth invited Guy Fieri to join them not once, but reportedly several times during their set.

It was commonly joked that the Bay Area-based Fieri & Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell are not only doppelgängers, but the same person. If you needed confirmation that that was not the case, you got it this weekend.

Smash Mouth will play a pair of sets at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk 'Bands On the Beach' series on Friday July 13 so we'll have to see what they have up their sleeves for that set.