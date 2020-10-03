Guy Fieri cooks up meals for first responders fighting North Bay's Glass Fire

Back in August the Bay's most popular celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, helped grill up meals for 2,500 firefighters in Calistoga who were battling wildfires. Just a few weeks later Fieri has once again shown up to help as he stopped by Cal Fire's Glass Fire base on Friday to feed those fighting the latest fire affecting Napa & Sonoma Counties.

A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to #GlassFire base camp! He made a lot of people very happy & full today! -- pic.twitter.com/kqlTbyYpoO — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 3, 2020

In 2018 Fieri was instrumental in feeding first responders and victims of the Carr & Camp fires and this past spring he helped raise $20 million for service industry workers who were out of work due to the pandemic.

As of Saturday morning the Glass Fire had burned more than 62,000 acres and is at 10% containment.