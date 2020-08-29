Guy Fieri Once Again Cooks Up Meals For Crews Battling Northern California Wildfires

August 29, 2020
In what has become a yearly occurrence, Bay Area celebrity chef Guy Fieri has once again cooked up meals for firefighters battling northern California wildfires. On Friday Fieri was in Calistoga with Wine Country chefs cooking up meals for 2,500 firefighters.

Noting that it'd be nice to give firefighters a break from their usual between shift meals, Fieri was one of the chefs who responded to a call from Geyserville chef Domenica Catelli to help out.

In 2018 Fieri was instrumental in feeding first responders and victims of the Carr & Camp fires and this past spring he helped raise $20 million for service industry workers who were out of work due to the pandemic.

