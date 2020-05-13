Guy Fieri And Bill Murray To Hold Nacho-Making Contest To Raise Money For Charity

Guy Fieri has been an absolute all star in his efforts through this strange time we're living in.

He's already raised more than $20 million for out-of-work restaurant workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and coming this Friday, he'll be looking to raise a little more.

Fieri will be competing live against the legendary Bill Murray in a nacho-making contest, in order to raise money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which gives financial assistance to employees impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.

Fieri said of the comptetition, "My entire career has been in the restaurant business. From bussing tables to flambé captain to dishwasher to chef... I have done it all. I've also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who've dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you've ever met... the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most... right now."

Fieri and Murray's sons will respectively aid their dads in the contest. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and actor Terry Crews will serve as judges.

The Nacho Average Showdown commences this Friday May 15th, live on the Food Network's Facebook page at 4pm.

Via Entertainment Weekly