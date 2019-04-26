Guy Fieri Aims To Help The Warriors Keep Kevin Durant

An issue for the Warriors that bubbled over at the beginning of the season & has been brought up amidst each struggle of the season has been Kevin Durant's pending free agency. Rumors of him heading to the Knicks have been rampant since the season began, but a certain celebrity chef & Golden State Warriors superfan says he'll do whatever it takes to keep KD in the Bay. Guy Fieri spoke with GQ about his fandom where he elaborated on how he'd help keep the superstar forward from bolting to another team.

Fieri urged Durant to call him and tell him what he needs. He also offered to cook him an "inspiration dinner" where all of his dignataries and family join. The mayor of Flavortown, USA said he'll "flex his food muscles" to help make a re-signing happen.

The Warriors would obviously love for Durant to stay and help usher in a new era for the team in their new home, San Francisco's Chase Center. For now, we'll wait to see how the season plays out.