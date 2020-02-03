Guns N' Roses Announce Oracle Park Show In San Francisco This August
February 3, 2020
Guns N' Roses have announced that they'll be returning to the Bay Area to play Oracle Park in San Francisco in Wednesday August 5th.
Tickets on sale Friday, February 7 at 12 PM at Livenation.com.
Presale is Thursday February 6th at 10am with the password SOLO.
