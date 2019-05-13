Greta Van Fleet Announce Their Biggest Bay Area Show Yet This October

May 13, 2019
Greta Van Fleet perform on stage during the KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 8, 2018

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom

A year after selling out the San Jose Civic, Oakland's Fox Theater & The Masonic in San Francisco on consecutive nights - Greta Van Fleet will play the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in SF on Wednesday night Oct. 2nd.

The GRAMMY-winning band are touring on their debut album 'Anthem of the Peaceful Army'.

Tickets go on sale here at 10AM on Friday May 17th.

