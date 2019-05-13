Greta Van Fleet Announce Their Biggest Bay Area Show Yet This October

A year after selling out the San Jose Civic, Oakland's Fox Theater & The Masonic in San Francisco on consecutive nights - Greta Van Fleet will play the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in SF on Wednesday night Oct. 2nd.

Greta Van Fleet extended their North American "March of the Peaceful Army" tour with a new round of fall dates https://t.co/D1OY83dUX4 pic.twitter.com/5LnI4cbx71 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 13, 2019

The GRAMMY-winning band are touring on their debut album 'Anthem of the Peaceful Army'.

Tickets go on sale here at 10AM on Friday May 17th.