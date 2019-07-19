Green Day's Billie Joe Armstong And Mike Dirnt's Cover Band To Play Free Block Party In Oakland On Saturday

The lineup for Saturday's 40th St. Block Party in Oakland has been announced and it features some great Bay Area talent including a cover band that features Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong & Mike Dirnt. The Cover-Ups will headline the Temescal District party that'll be happening from 11 AM - 5 PM on July 20th.

Others on the lineup include Paper Dolls, Billie Gale, Destroy Boys and more. There will be local food, beers, artisan vendors. This year's event will also have a new kids area featuring basketball hoops, soccer, and an outdoor lounge in addition to the usual face-painting and art activities.

The Cover-Ups are known for playing intimate pop-up shows around the Bay Area and this is your next chance to catch them. Expect covers from The Ramons, The Kinks, David Bowie, Nirvana and more.

Video of The Coverups (Green Day) - Summer of &#039;69 (Bryan Adams cover) – Secret Show, Live in Albany

For more info on the block party head here.