Green Day's 'American Idiot' Turns 15

September 20, 2019 marks fifteen years since the East Bay's own, Green Day, released their seventh studio album, 'American Idiot'. The album was home to several of the band's & the decade's biggest alternative hits like its title track, "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Holiday," and "Wake Me Up When September Ends".

It's been 15 years since @GreenDay first ruffled feathers with the epic American Idiot - debuting at Number 3 -- Official Chart Flashback: https://t.co/B0oL2Z7o1u pic.twitter.com/FEDCdTcEvs — Official Charts (@officialcharts) September 19, 2019

The rock opera of sorts also featured notable tracks like the 9+ minute "Jesus of Suburbia," "Give Me Novocaine / She's A Rebel," "Letterbomb," & the closer "Whatsername".

AllMusic.com called it the most well-reviewed album of the band's career & it also spawned a Broadway musical of the same name, which is still performed regularly.

It won the GRAMMY for Best Rock Album & "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" scored one for Record Of The Year.

In 2019 the band also celebrated the 25 year anniversary of their album 'Dookie'.

Their next album, 'Father Of All...' will be released on February 7, 2020 & the band is set to headline the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy & Weezer in 2020.