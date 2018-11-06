Green Day Tease The Return Of Their Foxboro Hot Tubs Side Project

Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, & Tre Cool have kept busy over the years with several side projects during Green Day's downtime. One of those projects is Foxboro Hot Tubs, who released their only album back in 2008. Billie Joe's latest project The Longshot posted this on Instagram, teasing that the band would begin rehearsing soon.

Foxboro Hot Tubs features Billie Joe Armstrong as Reverend Strychnine Twitch as well as Mike Dirnt, Tre Cool, and a few more members.

Video of Foxboro Hot Tubs - Mother Mary.

The band last performed in 2014 at SXSW in Austin, TX & in 2013 at Oakland's Mile High Club.

Green Day members have been playing surprise shows around the Bay Area throughout 2018 as cover band The Coverups & Billie Joe's band The Longshot has played several, as well.

The band has also been teasing fans with Instagram posts about rehearsing classic albums like "Dookie," "Insomniac," "Kerplunk".

We'll keep you updated.