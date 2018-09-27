Green Day Side-Project The Coverups To Play Oakland Show This Sunday

Billie Joe Armstrong & Mike Dirnt of Green Day have announced a new show with their cover band The Coverups this Sunday night, Sepetmber 30, at The Uptown in Oakland!

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

They played surprise sets in the East Bay and San Francisco earlier in 2018. They tend to cover punk rock classics & 80s hits. If you wanna see their most recent setlist head here.

Meanwhile, Green Day have been rehearsing their classic albums 'Dookie,' 'Kerplunk,' & 'Insomniac' in full so we're curious what that means. We're keeping a close eye on 'em.