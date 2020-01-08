Green Day Are Looking For A California Fan To Host Them For A Backyard Party

Being in the Bay Area we're very fortunate to have Green Day and their various side projects pop-up for surprise gigs relatively often. Most recently, Billie Joe Armstrong's band The Longshot played a last-minute NYE gig at a bar in downtown Oakland. Now Billie Joe has taken to Instagram to ask if any fans could host Green Day for a little 'Father Of All...' album release party in their backyard, barn, local church parking lot, or anywhere similar.

Hijinx A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Jan 7, 2020 at 2:29pm PST

He also specified that the party will need to be thrown by a fan living in California. We're not sure exactly how to apply so make your pitch in his IG comments.

Green Day will play an official show on Tuesday July 21, 2020 when the Hella Mega Tour rolls through Oracle Park in San Francisco with Fall Out Boy & Weezer. Their upcoming album 'Father Of All...' drops on February 7th.