Green Day Rehearsing Both 'Dookie' And 'Insomniac' In Full
August 2, 2018
Last week, Tre Cool revealed that Green Day have been rehearsing their classic 1994 album 'Dookie' in full, which got the internet wondering if a 25th anniversary tour could be happening come 2019.
Fun band practice - swipe to see the set list we played today ...—>
Now the band has teased something else...they've also been rehearsing 1995's "Insomniac" in full.
Green Day (& their side projects) have a tendency to make surprise appearances in the Bay Area for special shows, so we'll keep you updated on what these rehearsals could mean.