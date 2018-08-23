Green Day Rehearse Another Classic Album, 1991's 'Kerplunk'

Rumors began swirling earlier this summer about a potential 25th anniversary tour for Green Day's breakthrough 1994 album 'Dookie' after the band posted on Instagram that they'd rehearsed playing it in full.

The following week, bassist Mike Dirnt posted that they had practiced their album 'Insomniac' in full as well.

Now three weeks later drummer Tre Cool revealed their latest rehearsal setlist, which featured them playing their 1991 album 'Kerplunk' in its entirety.

You can make of these rehearsals what you will, but Green Day (& their various side projects) have a tendency to show up around the Bay Area for intimate, last-minute shows & yes, we are getting our hopes up.