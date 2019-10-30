Green Day Perform 'Dookie' In Full To Celebrate The Album's 25th Anniversary

Back in 2018 the members of Green Day teased that they'd been rehearsing classic albums like 'Dookie,' 'Insomniac' & 'Kerplunk' in full.

While we've been hoping for a surprise performance in the Bay Area for those records - a tiny club in Madrid, Spain is where the band has busted out 'Dookie' in full. Celebrating the album's 25th anniversary, fans had a hunch this could happen after Billie Joe Armstrong posted an Instagram story of the 'Dookie' cover & Spain's flag. Now, it has actually happened.

The album features hits like "Basket Case," "Welcome To Paradise," "Longview," "She" & "When I Come Around".

Green Day will release their upcoming album 'Father Of All Mother F*****' in February & will play Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 21, 2020 with Fall Out Boy, Weezer & The Interrupters.