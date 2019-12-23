Green Day Foots Bill After Punk Rock Show Damages SoCal Denny's

December 23, 2019
Perhaps you heard about the punk rock show that wrecked a Santa Ana, California Denny's earlier this month. The band Wacko really threw down in the diner.

Well, 17-year old Bryson Del Valle, who booked the show under the guise that he needed the space for a birthday party, was on the hook for the damages. He was given an $1,800 bill so a GoFundMe page was launched to help him pay it off. That's where East Bay punk legends Green Day came in and covered the costs (and a little more) themselves.

Green Day also asked Bryson to book them so if they show up at a popular diner chain sometime soon we shouldn't be too surprised. You can catch them July 21, 2020 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy & Weezer.

