Green Day Foots Bill After Punk Rock Show Damages SoCal Denny's

Perhaps you heard about the punk rock show that wrecked a Santa Ana, California Denny's earlier this month. The band Wacko really threw down in the diner.

Well, 17-year old Bryson Del Valle, who booked the show under the guise that he needed the space for a birthday party, was on the hook for the damages. He was given an $1,800 bill so a GoFundMe page was launched to help him pay it off. That's where East Bay punk legends Green Day came in and covered the costs (and a little more) themselves.

Wow, @GreenDay dropped $2k to help the #wacko kids and young Bryson in the aftermath of the Great Denny's Punk Rock Riot of 2019. Special shout to @DennysDiner for renting a 50-person room to a 17year-old and then shaking him down for $1800 to cover the Moons of My Hammy Spread pic.twitter.com/5dDPsVBYI8 — Dave Brooks (@RealDaveBrooks) December 21, 2019

Green Day also asked Bryson to book them so if they show up at a popular diner chain sometime soon we shouldn't be too surprised. You can catch them July 21, 2020 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy & Weezer.