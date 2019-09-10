Green Day, Fall Out Boy, And Weezer Come To Oracle Park Together Next Summer For The Hella Mega Tour
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and special guests The Interrupters have announced a massive 2020 tour - The Hella Mega Tour and it comes to the Bay Area with a stop at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday night July 21, 2020.
WHAT?! @greenday, @falloutboy & @weezer are coming to @oraclepark in SF next summer & we’ve got your chance at tix all week at 7, 11, 1, 3 & 5! • • Win & you’ll qualify for the #HellaMega VIP treatment with a suite for 8, a hotel stay in the city & VIP parking. Tix on sale Friday 9/20.
Pre-sale is Thursday September 19th at 10 AM (PST) and general on sale is Friday September 20th at 10 AM (PST). You can get yours at livenation.com.
In addition to the tour Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer have each released new singles, which you can check out here.
You can find the list of dates for the HELLA MEGA tour below.
Fri July 17 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Tue July 21 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Fri July 24 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Sat July 25 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
Tue July 28 Denver, CO Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Fri July 31 Dallas, TX Globe Life Park
Sat Aug 1 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Wed Aug 5 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Aug 6 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
Sat Aug 8 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park
Tue Aug 11 Minneapolis, MN Target Field
Thu Aug 13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Sun Aug 16 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Wed Aug 19 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Fri Aug 21 Washington, DC Nationals Park
Sat Aug 22 New York, NY Citi Field
Mon Aug 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Thu Aug 27 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Sat Aug 29 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park