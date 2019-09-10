Green Day, Fall Out Boy, And Weezer Come To Oracle Park Together Next Summer For The Hella Mega Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and special guests The Interrupters have announced a massive 2020 tour - The Hella Mega Tour and it comes to the Bay Area with a stop at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday night July 21, 2020.

Pre-sale is Thursday September 19th at 10 AM (PST) and general on sale is Friday September 20th at 10 AM (PST). You can get yours at livenation.com.

In addition to the tour Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer have each released new singles, which you can check out here.

You can find the list of dates for the HELLA MEGA tour below.

Fri July 17 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Tue July 21 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Fri July 24 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Sat July 25 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Tue July 28 Denver, CO Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Fri July 31 Dallas, TX Globe Life Park

Sat Aug 1 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Wed Aug 5 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Aug 6 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

Sat Aug 8 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

Tue Aug 11 Minneapolis, MN Target Field

Thu Aug 13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sun Aug 16 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Wed Aug 19 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Fri Aug 21 Washington, DC Nationals Park

Sat Aug 22 New York, NY Citi Field

Mon Aug 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Thu Aug 27 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sat Aug 29 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park