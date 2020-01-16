Berkeley's Greek Theatre And SF's Independent Among Top Bay Area Venues For 2019

Pollstar unveiled their charts for top tours and venues for 2019 and we dug into the stats to see how Bay Area venues performed for 2019.

Rankings are based off of total tickets sold & revenue for the full year.

Top ranked Bay Area clubs for 2019:

The Independent (SF) (#38 in the country) The Fillmore (SF) (#58 in the country)

Top Ranked Bay Area Theaters for 2019:

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (SF) (#15 in the country) Fox Theater (Oakland) (#24 in the country) Paramount Theatre (Oakland) (#65 in the country)

Top ranked arenas in the Bay Area for 2019:

SAP Center (San Jose) (#38 in the country) Oakland Arena (#50 in the country)

Top ranked amphitheatres in the Bay Area for 2019:

Hearst Greek Theatre (Berkeley) (#14 in the country) Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View (#27 in the country) Concord Pavilion (#34 in the country)

Golden Gate Park was also named as one of the world's top 20 outdoor concert sites.

For more head to Pollstar.