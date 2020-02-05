Great Wolf Lodge Sets August Opening Date For Massive Northern California Waterpark And Resort

Announced back in the summer of 2018, Northern California's first Great Wolf Lodge is set to open on August 1, 2020 in Manteca. It'll be the 19th Great Wolf Lodge location and second in California.

Manteca's Great Wolf Lodge to open Aug. 1 https://t.co/zuXBkHfccl — Recordnet (@Recordnet) January 29, 2020

The 29-acre location is situated off Highway 120 east of the I-5 interchange & features a 95,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark, 45,000 sq. ft. family entertainment center, and a resort with 500 hotel rooms.

The waterpark will be good to visit year-round and it'll be equipped with waterslides, pools, and raft rides good for all ages.

The family entertainment center will have minigolf, a ropes course, and a game called "MagiQuest" where you can battle goblins & dragons.

Video of Connect the Dots: Manteca&#039;s Great Wolf Lodge water park comes with a catch

If you book by February 28th you can get 30% stays between August 1st - December 17th, for more on that head here.