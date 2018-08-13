Massive Waterpark And Resort Headed To Northern California
North America's largest family-friendly indoor waterpark is set to land in Northern California for the first time with a 29-acre location in Manteca (about 75 miles east of San Francisco).
Great Wolf Lodge's Manteca location will feature a 95,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark, 45,000 sq. ft. family entertainment center, and a resort featuring 500 hotel rooms.
The waterpark will be good to visit year-round and it'll be equipped with waterslides, pools, and raft rides good for all ages.
The family entertainment center will have minigolf, a ropes course, and a game called "MagiQuest" where you can battle goblins & dragons.
The 19th Great Wolf Lodge location is expected to open its doors in 2020. Oh, and it'll have a Dunkin' Donuts & Ben & Jerry's on site.
