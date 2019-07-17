Great White Sharks Becoming More Common - And Bigger - Off Northern California Coast

They've been spotted from beaches in Half Moon Bay to Santa Cruz County and there's a lot of 'em. Great white sharks aren't uncommon in waters off the coast of Northern California during the summer, but there's more than usual this year.

Video of Large Number Of Great White Sharks Off California Coast Visible From Air

The helicopter pilot who took the video of the sharks seen above said there's great whites up to 15 feet and more, which is bigger than usual for this area. Great whites can grow up to 21 feet & while attacks are rare, be weary if you're heading to the coast.