Great American Takeout Day Urges Californians To Order Takeout From Local Restaurants

March 24, 2020
Bay Area News
Food & Drink

A hashtag going around today is #TheGreatAmericanTakeout, which is promoting that Californians and Americans order takeout from restaurants that remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the wake of Giv. Gavin Newsom ordering that all restaurants suspend dine-in service, the promotion asks that everyone order takeout and post about it on social media using #TheGreatAmericanTakeout hashtag.

Last week California's Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control also eased restrictions and now allow cocktails to be ordered to-go as long as they're ordered alongside food.

For a list of restaurants that remain open around the Bay Area head here and if you don't see an open business listed you can e-mail us about it at lovelocal@altradiosf.com.

 

