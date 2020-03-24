Great American Takeout Day Urges Californians To Order Takeout From Local Restaurants

A hashtag going around today is #TheGreatAmericanTakeout, which is promoting that Californians and Americans order takeout from restaurants that remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak.

America's restaurants are in crisis.



On March 24, we’re asking Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pick-up meal. — #thegreatamericantakeout (@TheGATakeout) March 20, 2020

In the wake of Giv. Gavin Newsom ordering that all restaurants suspend dine-in service, the promotion asks that everyone order takeout and post about it on social media using #TheGreatAmericanTakeout hashtag.

Last week California's Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control also eased restrictions and now allow cocktails to be ordered to-go as long as they're ordered alongside food.

For a list of restaurants that remain open around the Bay Area head here and if you don't see an open business listed you can e-mail us about it at lovelocal@altradiosf.com.