Great America Reveals Funnel Cake Recipe So You Can Make One At Home
The theme park remains closed
June 15, 2020
As most theme parks around the Bay Area and the country remain closed, California's Great America is offering up the recipe of one of its treats so you can recreate it at home. They've posted their strawberry funnel cake recipe as well as the recipe for the banana's foster version.
Funnel cake ingredients are as follows:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. white sugar
- 1 1/4 cups milk
- 2 eggs
- 3 tbsp. butter, melted
& directions on cooking it up:
- Use a large bowl to blend the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.
- Pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.
- Once the batter is finished, pour it into a clean measuring cup to easy add the batter to hot oil
For the strawberry sauce here's the recipe:
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 cup whole frozen strawberries
- cup white granulated sugar
- 3oz strawberry preserves
- 3oz strawberry glaze
- 1.5oz strawberry syrup
- 4 tablespoons corn starch mixed with a little water to make a slurry
And directions:
- In a small sauce pot over medium heat, bring water and sugar to boil.
- Add the strawberry preserve, glaze and syrup to the boiling pot
- Bring those ingredients to boil, then add slurry mixture.
- Reduce to low heat and allow to thicken, stirring occasionally
- Once thick fold in your strawberries, allow to cool overnight preferably
- Top your funnel cake with this delicious topping
For the Bananas Foster sauce here's the recipe:
- 0.25 cup unsalted butter
- 0.75 cup dark brown sugar
- 0.5 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp spiced rum (or whatever rum you have on-hand)
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 sliced bananas
& directions:
- Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat.
- Once melted, add spiced rum and stir.
- Add brown sugar to mixture and stir until dissolved.
- Heat until mixture begins to simmer around edge of pot.
- Add heavy whipping cream to mixture and stir to combine.
- Add sliced bananas to mixture and stir.
- Reduce heat and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, while you make the funnel cake
For more info head here.