Great America Reveals Funnel Cake Recipe So You Can Make One At Home

As most theme parks around the Bay Area and the country remain closed, California's Great America is offering up the recipe of one of its treats so you can recreate it at home. They've posted their strawberry funnel cake recipe as well as the recipe for the banana's foster version.

Funnel cake ingredients are as follows:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. white sugar

1 1/4 cups milk

2 eggs

3 tbsp. butter, melted

& directions on cooking it up:

Use a large bowl to blend the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.

Pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.

Once the batter is finished, pour it into a clean measuring cup to easy add the batter to hot oil

For the strawberry sauce here's the recipe:

1/3 cup water

1 cup whole frozen strawberries

cup white granulated sugar

3oz strawberry preserves

3oz strawberry glaze

1.5oz strawberry syrup

4 tablespoons corn starch mixed with a little water to make a slurry

And directions:

In a small sauce pot over medium heat, bring water and sugar to boil.

Add the strawberry preserve, glaze and syrup to the boiling pot

Bring those ingredients to boil, then add slurry mixture.

Reduce to low heat and allow to thicken, stirring occasionally

Once thick fold in your strawberries, allow to cool overnight preferably

Top your funnel cake with this delicious topping

For the Bananas Foster sauce here's the recipe:

0.25 cup unsalted butter

0.75 cup dark brown sugar

0.5 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp spiced rum (or whatever rum you have on-hand)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 sliced bananas

& directions:

Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Once melted, add spiced rum and stir. Add brown sugar to mixture and stir until dissolved. Heat until mixture begins to simmer around edge of pot. Add heavy whipping cream to mixture and stir to combine. Add sliced bananas to mixture and stir. Reduce heat and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, while you make the funnel cake

