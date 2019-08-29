Great America Hiring 500 Monsters, Zombies And More For Halloween Haunt

Think you've got what it takes to be incredibly spooky and get paid for it? California's Great America in Santa Clara is currently seeking 500 people to be monsters, ghosts, zombies & more during their annual Halloween Haunt this fall.

You could work at one of the haunted mazes, scare zones, or live entertainment offerings during the event that opens September 27th. To apply for a role like "Haunt Talent" or Make-up artist you can head here.

You can also attend their Sunday job fairs from 10 AM - 4 PM at 2401 Agnew Road in Santa Clara if you're looking to be casts as a spooky character. For more on Halloween Haunt head here.