grandson Talks Pumping Up The San Jose Sharks And Gives Advice On How To Navigate The Music Industry

One of the most reactive new artists on the ALT 105.3 airwaves called in & spoke with Dallas about selling out, his song getting love from the San Jose Sharks, how to navigate the music industry & more.

Q: I wanted to congratulate you! I saw that you officially sold out.

grandson: F**k yeah! Thank you so much! It was a hard decision to make, but ultimately I decided that my integrity is in fact for sale. Highest bidder. Let me know if you know any expensive donors that would like to buy my integrity.

After much deliberation I decided to sell out! Thanks to corporate America, the lobbying industry and the Koch brothers, as well as the RNC and DNC for their efforts! Thanks for being gullible enough to buy my message but imma just do baller shit with my new friends from now on! pic.twitter.com/owZSyk8Vyj — grandson (@grandsonsucks) May 10, 2018

Q: I've been followig you for a while & bugging my bosses to let me play your songs on the radio & now you've signed with Fueled By Ramen & the San Jose Sharks started using the song. Now I get to play "Blood // Water".

grandson: It was like "OK, he sold out now, we can make it happen."

Q: I wanted to see you in LA back in February at the Roxy. How was that show?

grandson: I wish you would've been there. It was packed to the brim. All ages. It's really interesting to see how younger people in like, high school, are gravitating towards the messages and the sound. It was incredibly exciting.

Q: We need to get you here to the Bay Area. Have you ever been here?

grandson: I actually have a sister that lives in the Bay Area, but I haven't come on any rock & roll business yet.

Q: There's a lot of intensity at your shows & in your songs themselves. When you're in the studio how do you channel that and put it on record?

grandson: That's a good question. I think that behind every song that I write there's very powerful intention for me. Whatever that emotion is that I was writing from. With "blood // water" for instance I felt like my power had been stripped from me as a citizen of America, a citizen of the world & I wanted to empower myself through the feeling of exacting revenge on those who stripped that power from me. That song has kind of just become an opportunity to do that. I put that intention at the forefront when I step up to the microphone and just got mad. What's that quote from the Hulk? The trick is that he's always mad? That was the case with that one.

Video of grandson - Blood // Water

Q: It's my hype song. I blast it in the studio & people ask me if I'm OK.

grandson: That's what we're going for. We want people checking in on each other's mental health because they're rocking out too hard. What's funny is I don't work out nearly as much as I should, but my friends tell me "aw, man your music helped me out, I hit a new personal record!" Well, I'm glad one of us did. That's great.

Q: You'll sweat it out at shows, you're fine. Did you know you were going to be involved with the San Jose Sharks at all with the whole pre-game thing using your song?

Video of Blood in the Water

grandson: You know that was totally serendipitous. I didn't know about it until a fan tweeted a video of them playing it on the jumbotron at a sold out 20,000 person hockey game. That was pretty surreal.

Q: It really was the perfect song for it.

grandson: Whoever the DJ is deserves a raise.

Q: We've gotta get you here for a game.

grandson: Yeah, it was supposed to happen if they got further. Advanced to the next round, but next season.

Q: You're a Toronto sports fan so you get it.

grandson: I wasn't gonna bring that up, but you know. My integrity's for sale, though. Go Sharks!

Q: I'm curious about your industry experience so far. You've just signed a record deal with Fueled By Ramen so you're fresh to that. What advice would you give to artists who are hoping to get signed & have their songs played on the radio?

grandson: I think one of the biggest things is whatever idea you have of what a record label is going to do for you I think that you have to throw it out the window. I've been in the game for a couple of years. I've been signed & dropped before, I've been through the ringer. I think that when I first got into music I had the idea that a record label is sort of going to figure something out for me be it creatively, or help me figure out who my fans are and I think that any artist who's thinking of signing to a label needs to be able to answer those questions for themself. Why you're doing what you're doing & begin to figure out who these people are who are resonating with your music & be able to build that connection independently of any sort of infrastructure that the music industry might provide. All that they are is gasoline, but the match needs to be lit. Does that make sense? So if you take the time to be asking yourself these sort big creative, conceptual questions before going to a label then everyone is better served, but it starts with holding yourself accountable creatively and, so, it took me a while before I could find a home in the Fueled By Ramen family, but they've been so accomodating and so on board with the vision that I came to them with, but who's to say if I came to them and said "hey, help me figure out who grandson is." We might not have been able to accomplish what we've been able to accomplish.

Video of grandson - Thoughts and Prayers

Q: On that tip when can we expect a new EP, or album from you?

grandson: Early summer. We'll go into the summer with some jams. I wanted to spill the beans, but the powers that be threatened to murder me. It's coming. It can't be here soon enough.

Q: I love what we have so far, can't wait for more.

grandson: I just wanna say real fast as an artist at this stage these early adopters, trailblazers, in getting this music heard & getting my message heard mean a great deal to me. I'm grateful to you & the station for giving a punk rock kid from Canada a chance.