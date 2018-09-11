Gram Cafe Bringing Japanese Souffle Pancakes To The U.S. With SF Store
One of Japan's latest food crazes is arriving in the U.S. courtesy of Gram Cafe & Pancakes first location in the country. It'll be opening a cafe at San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria.
Soufflé Pancake for Sunday Brunch ---- @gram_cafe l #AllDayBreakfast #Brunch #SoufflePancake #GRAMcafe
Known especially for their souffle pancakes they'll have a limited amount each day so expect long lines at the mall off of 19th Ave. in SF.
Gram Cafe will also have cakes, soups, and other treats once their location opens at a still TBD date.
Chocolate Ferrero Hazelnut Bundt Cake @gram_cafe Available for order through [email protected] l @gramcafe #Chocolate #Hazelnut #Ferrero #BundtCake