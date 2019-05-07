Governor Newsom Proposes Ending Taxes On Tampons And Diapers In California

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom discussed details of his "Parent's Agenda" that is part of his revised state budget proprosal. This agenda includes several parent-friendly changes such as:

Cutting taxes on diapers & tampons

Using funds from legal marijuana sales to enhance childcare programs

Giving parents two more weeks of paid family leave

Tax credits for families of young children - A $1,000 credit for families with kids under 6.

Newsom noted the difficulty of being able to comfortably afford raising kids & how that's even tougher in a state like California.

The cuts to taxes on diapers & tampons would eliminate $55 million from the budget & the childcare proposals would cost about $130 million. Meanwhile, $80 million from legalized marijuana sales would be used on those programs.

Newsom & lawmakers have until June 30th to approve a one-year spending plan.

