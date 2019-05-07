Governor Newsom Proposes Ending Taxes On Tampons And Diapers In California
On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom discussed details of his "Parent's Agenda" that is part of his revised state budget proprosal. This agenda includes several parent-friendly changes such as:
- Cutting taxes on diapers & tampons
- Using funds from legal marijuana sales to enhance childcare programs
- Giving parents two more weeks of paid family leave
- Tax credits for families of young children - A $1,000 credit for families with kids under 6.
Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose additional paid leave for new parents, as well as a sales tax exemption on diapers and menstrual products, as part of revised budget.https://t.co/3xj0achw0l— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 7, 2019
Newsom noted the difficulty of being able to comfortably afford raising kids & how that's even tougher in a state like California.
The cuts to taxes on diapers & tampons would eliminate $55 million from the budget & the childcare proposals would cost about $130 million. Meanwhile, $80 million from legalized marijuana sales would be used on those programs.
Newsom & lawmakers have until June 30th to approve a one-year spending plan.
