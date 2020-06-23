Gov. Newsom Warns California Could Reverse Reopening Process If Spike In Cases Continue

As Coronavirus cases across California have seen some of their most drastic single-day increases recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state could reverse course on reopening and once again shutter certain sectors of the economy.

JUST IN: Gov. @GavinNewsom said that California could again shutter parts of its economy if the coronavirus pandemic comes back with a vengeance. https://t.co/jXSxzZVX8V — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 22, 2020

35% of the state's total cases have come about in the last two weeks. Part of that is of course due to a massive increase in testing as of late. More than 3 million tests have been administered in California since March. A new record of 6,522 cases were reported Monday.

Recently, though, hospitalizations are up 16% and ICU patients up 11% and Newsom says that numbers remain low enough for hospitals to handle the load. He urged Californians to continue to wear masks & practice social distancing as more and more sectors of the economy reopen. San Francisco even accelerated its reopening process and will allow hair salons, nail salons, tattoo shops, museums, zoos & more to open Monday June 29th instead of in mid-July.

There have been ~178,000 cases in California & ~5,500 deaths as of Tuesday.