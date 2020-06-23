Gov. Newsom Warns California Could Reverse Reopening Process If Spike In Cases Continue
There has been an increase in cases since reopening began
As Coronavirus cases across California have seen some of their most drastic single-day increases recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state could reverse course on reopening and once again shutter certain sectors of the economy.
JUST IN: Gov. @GavinNewsom said that California could again shutter parts of its economy if the coronavirus pandemic comes back with a vengeance. https://t.co/jXSxzZVX8V— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 22, 2020
35% of the state's total cases have come about in the last two weeks. Part of that is of course due to a massive increase in testing as of late. More than 3 million tests have been administered in California since March. A new record of 6,522 cases were reported Monday.
Recently, though, hospitalizations are up 16% and ICU patients up 11% and Newsom says that numbers remain low enough for hospitals to handle the load. He urged Californians to continue to wear masks & practice social distancing as more and more sectors of the economy reopen. San Francisco even accelerated its reopening process and will allow hair salons, nail salons, tattoo shops, museums, zoos & more to open Monday June 29th instead of in mid-July.
There have been ~178,000 cases in California & ~5,500 deaths as of Tuesday.