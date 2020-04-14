Gov. Newsom Says Summer And Fall Large Scale Events "Not In The Cards"

Based on current expectations.

April 14, 2020
Music Festival

Some major music festivals remain scheduled for this summer in California while others have postponed until the fall, but should we expect those to happen? When asked Tuesday about large-scale events that draw thousands returning in the summer, or fall Governor Gavin Newsom said that's "not in the cards" based on current expectations.

Unless things change in regards to vaccines, testing & the development of herd immunity to COVID-19 it seems naive to expect big sporting events and music festivals to go on as scheduled.

The blueprint to altering the state’s current stay-at-home order is, in six parts, as such:

There is currently no timeline set on the reopening of the state, but there are parameters now and some expectations on what a new normal might look like.

During his press conference this afternoon Gov. Newsom didn’t give a timeline on things returning to normal, but did outline what parameters would need to be met to reopen #California & explained a few examples of the “new normal” we can expect once the stay at home order is eventually lifted. #StayConnected

Some events that could be affected include:

  • Outside Lands (8/7-8/9)
  • BottleRock Napa Valley (10/2-10/4)
  • Coachella (10/9-10/11 & 10/16-10/18)

We'll keep you updated on if there are further changes to those festivals.

