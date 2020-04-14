Gov. Newsom Says Summer And Fall Large Scale Events "Not In The Cards"

Some major music festivals remain scheduled for this summer in California while others have postponed until the fall, but should we expect those to happen? When asked Tuesday about large-scale events that draw thousands returning in the summer, or fall Governor Gavin Newsom said that's "not in the cards" based on current expectations.

Asked what the Summer and Fall looks like in California:



Newsom: "Large scale events that bring in tens of thousands of people is not in the cards, based on our current guidelines and current expectations."



Says things can change, but it's unlikely. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 14, 2020

Unless things change in regards to vaccines, testing & the development of herd immunity to COVID-19 it seems naive to expect big sporting events and music festivals to go on as scheduled.

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom calls sports and other large events "unlikely" this summer: "The prospect of mass gatherings is neglible at best until we get to herd immunity and get to a vaccine." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 14, 2020

The blueprint to altering the state’s current stay-at-home order is, in six parts, as such:

#COVID19’s impact on the economy, on poverty & on healthcare is hard to sustain. In the future, we will need to modify our Stay-at-Home order.



Today, Governor @GavinNewsom lays out the road map to do that, including 6 key indicators that will be considered. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/LrshImUFUV — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 14, 2020

There is currently no timeline set on the reopening of the state, but there are parameters now and some expectations on what a new normal might look like.

When it comes to re-opening, SCIENCE -- not politics -- must be California's guide.



CA has developed 6 indicators that will help guide how and when we decide to re-open our economy. This isn’t about an on/off switch. This will be a thoughtful process -- led by public health... — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 14, 2020

Some events that could be affected include:

Outside Lands (8/7-8/9)

BottleRock Napa Valley (10/2-10/4)

Coachella (10/9-10/11 & 10/16-10/18)

We'll keep you updated on if there are further changes to those festivals.