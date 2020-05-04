Gov. Newsom Announces Phase 2 Of Reopening California Can Begin Friday

During his Monday press briefing California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California can move into phase 2 of the reopening process by the end of this week. Noting that testing in the state has greatly increased with 30k+ tests being done per day and improvements in contact tracing efforts, it's an optimistic time and changes can be made.

Among what will be able to reopen with specific guidelines in place are retail spaces such as bookstores, toy stores, florists, clothing stores, sporting goods, manufacturing as well as restaurants and hospitality services can open with major modifications approved by local governments. Expect significant social distancing guidelines to be in place and curbside pick-up to remain the norm.

For more on this stage here's what Newsom had to say:

Some counties might be able to move through this phase quicker than others:

Stage 3 would see higher-risk workplaces reopen and Stage 4 is the end of the Stay-At-Home order and the return of large-scale events like concerts.

