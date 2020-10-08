Gov. Newsom in "no hurry" to reopen California theme parks

After news broke recently that Disney would be laying off 28,000 workers due to continued closures of their parks, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that there's "no hurry" to provide guidelines that will allow Disneyland, California Adventure and other theme parks in California to reopen.

Amid calls from Orange County officials and statewide business leaders to let theme parks reopen, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said "there's no hurry putting out guidelines." https://t.co/d0kPHS6yIR pic.twitter.com/9PMjoj41BK — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 8, 2020

“We feel there’s no hurry in putting out guidelines. We’re continuing to work with the industry,” Newsom said Wednesday while adding that he understands the frustration business leaders are feeling without any sort of reopening in sight.

Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Disney Parks fired back at Newsom's statement saying that "We [Disney Parks> absolutely reject the suggestion that reopening the Disneyland Resort is incompatible with a 'health-first' approach," adding that the parks have taken a robust, science-based approach in the reopening of their parks around the world.

Disneyland was once expected to reopen in mid-July, but has remained closed for nearly seven months now.