Gov. Newsom Expected To Close State Beaches and Parks After Seeing Southern California Crowds

(Via KCBS)

A memo sent to California police chiefs says Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

#BREAKING: @GavinNewsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday (5/1) to curb the spread of the #coronavirus, according to a memo obtained by @CBSLA.@SovernNation joined us moments ago with details.https://t.co/9z489pKPT4 — KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) April 30, 2020

The California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to its members Wednesday evening, according to a memo obtained by CBS Los Angeles.

Association President Eric Nunez said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom's expected announcement Thursday.

Most state parks already are closed and many communities have shut their beaches. But some of those open in Ventura and Orange Counties attracted large crowds last weekend, drawing Newsom's ire.

He called them an example of "what not to do" if the state wants to continue its progress in fighting the virus.

The memo also said that state parks staff would be on hand to assist, if necessary.