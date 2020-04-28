Gov. Newsom Details Four Stages Of Reopening California

We're weeks away from phase 2

April 28, 2020
On Tuesday California Gov. Gavin Newsom detailed the four stages of reopening the state. He provided these details a day after saying we are weeks, not months away from easing restrictions, which he reiterated at Tuesday's press conference. Here are the four stages of reopening:

Stage 1: Safety & Preparedness (this is where we are now)

Stage 2: opening lower-risk workplaces

Stage 3: Opening higher-risk workplaces

Stage 4: End of stay-at-home order

Newsom said that it's unbelievably important to reopen the economy, but that it must be a done in a thoughtful way driven by science & public health.

