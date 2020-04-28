Gov. Newsom Details Four Stages Of Reopening California

On Tuesday California Gov. Gavin Newsom detailed the four stages of reopening the state. He provided these details a day after saying we are weeks, not months away from easing restrictions, which he reiterated at Tuesday's press conference. Here are the four stages of reopening:

STAGE 1: Safety and Preparedness.



This is where we are now.



Staying home and flattening the curve.



Building out our testing, PPE, and hospital capacity.



Making our essential workplaces as safe as possible.



And preparing sector-by-sector guidelines for a safe re-opening. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

STAGE 2: Lower Risk Workplaces



Gradually re-opening some lower risk workplaces with adaptations.



This will include:

- Retail (e.g. curbside pickup)

- Manufacturing

- Offices (when telework not possible)

- More public spaces — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

STAGE 3: Higher Risk Workplaces



Gradually re-opening some higher risk environments with adaptations and limits on size of gatherings.



This will include:

-Personal care (hair salons, nail salons, gyms)

-Movie theaters

-Sports without live audiences

-In-person religious services — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

STAGE 4: End of Stay-At-Home Order



Re-opening the highest risk parts of our economy -- once therapeutics have been developed.



This will include mass gatherings such as:

- Concerts

- Convention Centers

- Live audience sports — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

Newsom said that it's unbelievably important to reopen the economy, but that it must be a done in a thoughtful way driven by science & public health.