Gorillaz Are Teasing An Upcoming Collaboration With Tame Impala

Fresh off of the initial release in their 'Song Machine' series, Noodle of Gorillaz has teased a collaboration with Tame Impala by posting a photo that blends the cover of Tame Impala's 'Currents' album with the members of Gorillaz.

-------------- @tameimpala ✌️⭐️-------------------- A post shared by 私 Noodle ❗️-- (@watashiwanoodle) on Jan 31, 2020 at 5:04pm PST

To add to it Gorillaz commented on the post asking "Kev?????" alluding to Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

Let It Happen: Gorillaz are teasing a new collaboration with Tame Impala. https://t.co/foXxCppyS5 pic.twitter.com/o4MH3MfHXQ — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 1, 2020

Tame Impala is gearing up to release a new album 'The Slow Rush' on February 14th and will play Chase Center in San Francisco on March 13th.

We'll keep you updated on whether, or not this collaboration comes to fruition.