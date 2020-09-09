Gorillaz Release Song With Robert Smith And Announce Collaborations With Beck, Elton John

September 9, 2020
Gorillaz have announced season 1 of their 'Song Machine' project, which features collaborations with the likes of Beck, Elton John, St. Vincent & many more. The 11-track project is due out October 23rd.

Several of the tracks have been released earlier this year and the latest single, "Strange Timez," features Robert Smith of The Cure.

Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn revealed that the track was done completely through e-mail with Smith.

