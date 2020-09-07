Gorillaz Announce Upcoming Collaboration With Robert Smith of The Cure

UPDATE: The song is called "Strange Timez" and will be out Wednesday.

Song Machine Episode Six

Strange Timez ft. Robert Smith --

-- Premieres 09/09 5.15PM BST

-- https://t.co/41A2pIcryE#SongMachine pic.twitter.com/uhRvEelsMu — gorillaz (@gorillaz) September 8, 2020

Over the course of 2020 Gorillaz have been releasing songs as part of their 'Song Machine' project and they've featured the likes of Peter Hook, slowthai, Skepta, Tony Allen and more. Now they're teasing 'Song Machine Episode 6' with The Cure's Robert Smith.

No release date has been announced, but it's another notable collaboration for Damon Albarn & co. as they previously teased one with Tame Impala. Meanwhile, Smith teased that The Cure had THREE new albums on the way back in the fall of 2019 and we're yet to get any of those...but we're ready whenever they want to put them out.