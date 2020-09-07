Gorillaz Announce Upcoming Collaboration With Robert Smith of The Cure

As part of their 'Song Machine' project

September 7, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Damon Albarn / Robert Smith

Getty Images

Categories: 
Music

UPDATE: The song is called "Strange Timez" and will be out Wednesday.

Over the course of 2020 Gorillaz have been releasing songs as part of their 'Song Machine' project and they've featured the likes of Peter Hook, slowthai, Skepta, Tony Allen and more. Now they're teasing 'Song Machine Episode 6' with The Cure's Robert Smith.

No release date has been announced, but it's another notable collaboration for Damon Albarn & co. as they previously teased one with Tame Impala. Meanwhile, Smith teased that The Cure had THREE new albums on the way back in the fall of 2019 and we're yet to get any of those...but we're ready whenever they want to put them out. 

Tags: 
Gorillaz
The Cure
Robert Smith