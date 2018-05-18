Gordon Biersch To Close Downtown San Jose Location
As breweries continue to pop-up in downtown San Jose & around the Bay Area, one brewery restaurant is set to close very soon. Downtown San Jose's Gordon Biersch will close its doors on Monday June 3.
The facility sold for $10.5 million last year so something will be taking its place, but we're not sure if it'll be another restaurant, brewery, or something entirely different.
Both the Palo Alto & San Francisco Gordon Biersch locations had previously closed and now the E San Fernando St. location will join them.
We'll keep you updated on what will take its place.