Google Employees Can Work From Home Until At Least Summer 2021

Mountain View-based tech giant, Google, previously allowed workers to work remotely through the end of 2020. Now employees can work from home through at least July 2021, per Chief Executive Sundar Pichai.

Breaking: Google will keep its employees home until July 2021, people familiar with the matter said, making it the first major U.S. corporation to formalize such an extended timetable in the face of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/TmzqdkuymF — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 27, 2020

“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months.” wrote Pichai in a memo to the company's 200,000 employees on Monday.

Twitter employees in San Francisco are able to work from home forever & Facebook is considering having 50% of its workforce be remote in the next 5-10 years. 2/3 tech workers in the Bay Area said they would move out of the area if they could work remotely for good.

Working from home has already lead to staggering rent drops of 1-bedroom apartments in SF, Mountain View, Cupertino, Menlo Park & other Bay Area cities.