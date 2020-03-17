Reminder: Google Earth Has Virtual Tours Of 31 U.S. National Parks

Back in 2018 Google Earth introduced virtual tours for 31 U.S. National parks and while you're holed up inside here's one way to get a look at the outside world.

Want to do some virtual tours of national parks? @timbergroveES https://t.co/CRqpJeRMtf — Rebecca Scott (@TGtigerslibrary) March 17, 2020

The virtual tours include looks at Joshua Tree, Yosemite, Death Valley, the Grand Canyon, Sequoia National Park, Channel Islands National Park and more.

You can check them out for yourself here.

Hopefully we'll be able to spend time outside by the time National Park Week rolls around on April 18th.