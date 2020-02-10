Grab Tickets To See Goody Grace In The Fremont Bank Lounge

See Goody Grace perform an intimate set at the ALT Studios in the Fremont Bank Lounge this Friday (2/14)! Click here to download your free pass (while they last).

About Goody Grace:

Goody Grace has certainly come a long way from the tiny Manitoba town of Selkirk [pop. 8,000].



Since moving to Los Angeles in 2014 at just 17, the singer, songwriter, and producer went from couch surfing to headlining sold out gigs and averaging 439K monthly listeners on Spotify by January 2018. His rise can be credited to a signature “cinematic” style, encompassing pop, punk, hip-hop, and folk and nodding to influences as diverse as David Lynch, Danzig, Morrissey, and Watchmen. In 2015, he unassumingly attracted a burgeoning and fervent fan base following the upload of his first single “Memories.” The song went on to receive a high-profile remix featuring A$AP Ant and Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood as Goody embarked on the “Park Tour” with gnash, performing in public parks for free up and down the West Coast.



Throughout 2016 and 2017, he collaborated with the likes of Riff Raff and toured around the globe alongside Hoodie Allen and LANY. Becoming a live force, he performed at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Firefly. Simultaneously, his independent anthem “Two Shots” [feat. gnash] organically caught fire on Spotify. Co-produced by Goody and boasting his inimitable guitar playing, the track cracked 12 million streams and counting within a few months.



In many ways, the infinity symbol tattooed on his wrist (and chosen logo) ultimately codifies his mindset.



“Anything is possible,” he leaves off. “I came from a super small town and moved to L.A. and was able to live my dream. It’s proof that possibilities are infinite. I hope everyone takes that from my music.”​