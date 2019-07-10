Good Charlotte Drops Off Shoreline Vans Warped Tour Date; Several Bands Added
The Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary celebration hits the Shoreline for a full weekend on July 20-21 & there have been some lineup changes you should be aware of. Good Charlotte have dropped off of Saturday due to a death in the family and several additions have been made to the lineup in the wake of their absence.
-- MOUNTAIN VIEW UPDATES -- west coast - we are pumped to rage with you for the final Vans Warped Tour event! -- less than 1,200 tix left -- not performing: @goodcharlotteband ➕ added: @theaquadolls, @dollskinband, @lighterburnsband, @farewellwinters ℹ info & tix in bio #vanswarpedtour #foreverwarped
Goldinger, The Aquadolls, Lighterburns, & Doll Skin have been added to Saturday & Farewell Winters have been added to Sunday.
our friends in @goldfingermusic have been with us since the '96 Warped Tour, so it made perfect sense to bring them back for the final show in Mountain View!
Updated count out of 21,000 tickets per day for @VansWarpedTour Shoreline.. 1497 left for Saturday and 1910 left for Sunday.— KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) July 10, 2019