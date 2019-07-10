Good Charlotte Drops Off Shoreline Vans Warped Tour Date; Several Bands Added

The Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary celebration hits the Shoreline for a full weekend on July 20-21 & there have been some lineup changes you should be aware of. Good Charlotte have dropped off of Saturday due to a death in the family and several additions have been made to the lineup in the wake of their absence.

Goldinger, The Aquadolls, Lighterburns, & Doll Skin have been added to Saturday & Farewell Winters have been added to Sunday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW UPDATE

our friends in @goldfingermusic have been with us since the '96 Warped Tour, so it made perfect sense to bring them back for the final show in Mountain View!

low tix warning!

https://t.co/OhLMqrBr4Q#vanswarpedtour #warpedtour #goldfinger

Listen to ALT 105.3 from 7/15-7/19 to win your way into Sunday of the Vans Warped Tour & get your tickets here.