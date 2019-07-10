Good Charlotte Drops Off Shoreline Vans Warped Tour Date; Several Bands Added

July 10, 2019
The Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary celebration hits the Shoreline for a full weekend on July 20-21 & there have been some lineup changes you should be aware of. Good Charlotte have dropped off of Saturday due to a death in the family and several additions have been made to the lineup in the wake of their absence.

-- MOUNTAIN VIEW UPDATES --⁠ west coast - we are pumped to rage with you for the final Vans Warped Tour event!⁠ -- less than 1,200 tix left⁠ -- not performing: @goodcharlotteband⁠ ➕ added: @theaquadolls, @dollskinband, @lighterburnsband, @farewellwinters⁠ ℹ info & tix in bio⁠ ⁠ #vanswarpedtour #foreverwarped

Goldinger, The Aquadolls, Lighterburns, & Doll Skin have been added to Saturday & Farewell Winters have been added to Sunday.

