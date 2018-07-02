Golden State Warriors Sign Demarcus Cousins

Former New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings center & all-star Demarcus Cousins has signed with the Golden State Warriors on a one year/$5.3 million deal.

Free agent DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

The 3rd splash Brother --------------. Let’s go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

The news comes on the day after Lebron James signed a four year deal with the Warriors Pacific division foes, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now every player in the Warriors starting lineup is an all-star.