Golden State Warriors Sign Demarcus Cousins
July 2, 2018
Former New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings center & all-star Demarcus Cousins has signed with the Golden State Warriors on a one year/$5.3 million deal.
Free agent DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018
The 3rd splash Brother --------------. Let’s go @boogiecousins— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018
The news comes on the day after Lebron James signed a four year deal with the Warriors Pacific division foes, the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now every player in the Warriors starting lineup is an all-star.
The Warriors entire starting lineup made the All-Star team last season: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 3, 2018