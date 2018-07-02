Golden State Warriors Sign Demarcus Cousins

July 2, 2018
Former New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings center & all-star Demarcus Cousins has signed with the Golden State Warriors on a one year/$5.3 million deal.

The news comes on the day after Lebron James signed a four year deal with the Warriors Pacific division foes, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now every player in the Warriors starting lineup is an all-star.

 

