The Golden State Warriors Could Once Again Earn Free Taco Bell For America In The NBA Finals

Taco Bell has announced that for the fourth consecutive year their 'Steal A Game, Steal A Taco' promotion will return for the NBA Finals & we'll see if the Warriors can come through yet again to earn free Doritos Locos Tacos for the whole country.

Steal A Game, Steal A Taco is back! If a team steals a game on the road then everyone steals a FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 22, 2019

The promotion makes it so America gets free Doritos Locos Tacos if the away team steals a game on the road in the NBA Finals & since it began in 2016 the Warriors have made it happen each season with victories in Cleveland. Now the Warriors will begin the NBA Finals on the road in either Milwaukee, or Toronto & if they take Games 1 or 2 (or even Game 5 if they haven't won on the road up to the point) they would earn thsoe free tacos at all participating Taco Bell locations on Tuesday June 18th from 2 PM - 6 PM.

If the Warriors were to lose their road games in the finals, the Bucks or Raptors could earn free tacos for America with a victory at Oracle Arena in Games 3, 4, or 6, but we don't really want to see that happen.

The NBA Finals begin on Thursday May 30th and even if you're not interested in a potential Warriors' 3-peat, be interested in free tacos.

