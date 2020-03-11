Golden Gate Park Postpones 150th Anniversary Celebration

Due to a public health order made by the San Francisco Department of Public Health the 150th anniversary celebration for Golden Gate Park has been postponed and a rescheduled date will be announced for later this year.

Golden Gate Park 150th Anniversary Celebration Rescheduled due to the “quickly-evolving situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)” https://t.co/9AgO4Rtio2 pic.twitter.com/sSzdoqXNTY — SF Station (@sfstation) March 10, 2020

The celebration will feature the opening of an illuminated 150-foot "observation wheel" in the Music Concourse near the de Young Museum. The wheel will stick around through March 1, 2021 (or perhaps later now) and will provide "Bay To breakers" views for riders. It features 36 fully-enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas and will cost $18 for adults & $12 for kids (13 & under) & seniors for 12-minute rides.

The postponement also means the delay in the introduction of five young bison who are now living in the park.

We'll let you know when it's rescheduled & you can learn more here.