Golden Gate Park Postpones 150th Anniversary Celebration

March 11, 2020
Artist rendering

SkyStar

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Due to a public health order made by the San Francisco Department of Public Health the 150th anniversary celebration for Golden Gate Park has been postponed and a rescheduled date will be announced for later this year.

The celebration will feature the opening of an illuminated 150-foot "observation wheel" in the Music Concourse near the de Young Museum. The wheel will stick around through March 1, 2021 (or perhaps later now) and will provide "Bay To breakers" views for riders. It features 36 fully-enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas and will cost $18 for adults & $12 for kids (13 & under) & seniors for 12-minute rides.

The postponement also means the delay in the introduction of five young bison who are now living in the park.

We'll let you know when it's rescheduled & you can learn more here.

Tags: 
Golden Gate Park
Ferris Wheel
Bison