Golden Gate Bridge Tolls To Increase To As Much As $9.75 Over The Next Five Years

On Friday the Golden Gate Bridge District approved a plan that will increase bridge tolls over a five year period beginning on July 1, 2019.

Of the five plans they had to choose from the board will increase FasTrak payments by 35 cents per year, pay-as-you go payments by 20 cents per year & invoice billing by 35 cents per year. That will increase FasTrak to $8.75, Pay-As-You-Go to $9 & invoice bulling to $9.75 per trip by 2023.

The increase will raise about $100 million and much of the money will go to improving and expanding Larkspur ferry service. For more head to CBS - San Francisco.