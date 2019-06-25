Golden Gate Bridge Tolls + Ferry And Transit Fares To Rise On July 1

Back on January 1, 2019 all Bay Area bridges saw tolls rise, except for the Golden Gate Bridge. That changes on July 1st when tolls go up from $8 to $8.35 for drivers of a 2-axle vehicles. It'll go up to $7.35 for FasTrak customers & up to $5.35 for carpoolers. Tolls will continue to increase through 2023 to $9.75 as part of a plan to help reduce a $75 million budget shortfall.

On Monday, July 1, all Golden Gate Bridge toll rates will increase. New rates: FasTrak - $7.35; License Plate Account & One-Time Payment - $8.20; Toll Invoice - $8.35; Carpool - $5.35. Multi-axle vehicle rates too. MORE INFO: https://t.co/a98I3jY64X or 511 pic.twitter.com/KDGoPIPPNc — Golden Gate Bridge (@GGBridge) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the $211 million project to install life-saving nets for the bridge is in underway and expected to be complete by 2021.

Golden Gate Transit Ferry & bus fares are also set to go up on July 1st. To see all of the fare adjustments for adult, senior, youth, Clipper Card users and more head to Goldengate.org.