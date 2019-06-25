Golden Gate Bridge Tolls + Ferry And Transit Fares To Rise On July 1

June 25, 2019
oneinchpunch / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Back on January 1, 2019 all Bay Area bridges saw tolls rise, except for the Golden Gate Bridge. That changes on July 1st when tolls go up from $8 to $8.35 for drivers of a 2-axle vehicles. It'll go up to $7.35 for FasTrak customers & up to $5.35 for carpoolers. Tolls will continue to increase through 2023 to $9.75 as part of a plan to help reduce a $75 million budget shortfall.

Meanwhile, the $211 million project to install life-saving nets for the bridge is in underway and expected to be complete by 2021.

Golden Gate Transit Ferry & bus fares are also set to go up on July 1st. To see all of the fare adjustments for adult, senior, youth, Clipper Card users and more head to Goldengate.org.

 

Tags: 
Golden Gate Bridge
Tolls