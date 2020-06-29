Golden Gate Bridge Toll To Rise On July 1st

(KCBS) Tolls are going up on the Golden Gate Bridge this week.

Taking the bus or the ferry from the North Bay to San Francisco will also ding your credit card a bit more. Toll increases on the Bay Area landmark begin Wednesday, July 1 as part of a five-year toll program approved last year and needed to fill a $75 million shortfall.

"It will be going up by 35 cents to $7.70 for the vast majorty of FasTrak drivers to cross the Golden Gate Bridge," Golden Gate Bridge District Public Affairs Manager Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz said.

Pay-As-You-Go toll rates will rise from $8.20 to $8.40.

The cost to take a bus or ferry to the city from the North Bay will also increase between 40 and 50 cents.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic, bridge traffic and transit have fallen dramatically, making the toll program even more important for the continued operations of the bridge and for transit operations to continue for those who need it," Cosulich-Schwartz said.

Transit ridership on the bus and ferry remain severely impacted.

Bridge traffic saw a 70% decline in March and April, but it slowly and steadily rising at now 60% of normal capacity.

See a complete list of all Golden Gate Bridge toll increases here.