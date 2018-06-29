Golden Gate Bridge Toll To Increase On July 1

June 29, 2018
A heads up for you that as of July 1, 2018 tolls will increase at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Here's how it's increasing exactly:

FasTrak rates go up from $6.75 to $7.00

Pay-by-plate from $7.75 to $8.00

Carpool from $4.75 to $5.00 

The Golden Gate Bridge toll increase is supposed to help reduce a 5-year budget shortfall.

Meanwhile, other Bay Area bridges will see toll hikes starting in 2019 after California voters passed Regional Measure 3 earlier in June. That measure aims to raise money to fix roads & improve public transit.

