Golden Gate Bridge Toll To Increase On July 1

A heads up for you that as of July 1, 2018 tolls will increase at the Golden Gate Bridge.

REMINDER: GGB toll rates increase this Sunday, July 1. Open a @BayAreaFastrak account today - it's convenient & you get a discounted toll on the GGB! https://t.co/a98I3jY64X or 511 pic.twitter.com/zFD1MfU2tt — Golden Gate Bridge (@GGBridge) June 29, 2018

Here's how it's increasing exactly:

FasTrak rates go up from $6.75 to $7.00

Pay-by-plate from $7.75 to $8.00

Carpool from $4.75 to $5.00

The Golden Gate Bridge toll increase is supposed to help reduce a 5-year budget shortfall.

Meanwhile, other Bay Area bridges will see toll hikes starting in 2019 after California voters passed Regional Measure 3 earlier in June. That measure aims to raise money to fix roads & improve public transit.