Girl Suffers Abdominal Blockage Due To Boba Pearls

June 12, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

yaophotograph / Getty Images

Categories: 
Food & Drink

A 14-year old girl in China went to the hospital for emergency treatment recently after suffering from constipation for five days and losing her appetite. A doctor immediately noticed her bulging belly and a tomography scan unveiled that hundreds of undigested boba pearls were causing an abdominal blockage.

While the girl claimed to have only had one boba drink prior to the issue arising, doctors believe it would take drinking an unprecedented amount of pearls to have such a problem. The girl was given a laxative and sent on her way.

How could pearls cause an issue? Some add thickeners to the already tough to digest tapioca starch and drinking too many could cause a similar problem.

Tags: 
Boba
China